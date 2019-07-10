|
|
John De Palma
White Stone - John De Palma passed away at the age of 72 with his wife and friends by his side on July 6, 2019, in White Stone. The New Jersey native was born on October 14, 1946, in Morristown. He grew up in a loving family. His long and successful career in telecommunications was in addition to his true calling as a caring husband, son, and brother. He retired to the Northern Neck in 2010.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Sandra (Sammie) De Palma; brother, Joe De Palma; sister, Teresa Young; and nieces Pamela Connell, Kimberly Hays de Muga and Stacey Smart. His many friends will remember his loyalty, kindness, and compassion.
A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Frances de Sales Catholic Church in Kilmarnock, immediately followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the either online at or by mail to 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or to a .
Published in Daily Record on July 10, 2019