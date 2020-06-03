John E. Moran
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John E. Moran

John E. Moran, 88, passed peacefully away June 1, 2020 at The Oaks in Denville, NJ.

Born in Jersey City, NJ, he was raised in Woodridge and had lived in Passaic before coming to the Pine Brook section of Montville Township in 1956.

Mr. Moran served honorably in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War.

He worked as an inspector for the Township of Montville Engineering Department for 16 years, retiring in 1996. Previously, he was a milkman with O'Dowd's Dairy of Pine Brook for 25 years.

Mr. Moran was a past member of the North Jersey Beagle Club and the Lakeland Flyers Pigeon Club.

Preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Gladys C. Moran (nee Meeker); a son, Stephen Moran; and two brothers, Edward and William Moran, John is survived by his four children, Michael Moran of New York, Sharon Andes (and husband Tom) of Denville, Coleen Caulfield (and husband Jim) of Lake Hiawatha, and John Moran of Hawaii; three siblings, Patricia LeVrier of Texas, Thomas Moran of Mantoloking, and Kevin of East Brunswick; nine grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

In the interest of public health, Funeral Services and Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover will be private. A Memorial Mass and celebration of John's life will be scheduled in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wounded Warrior Project would be appreciated. Arrangements are with S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, Lake Hiawatha. For further info, please see http://www.parsippanyfuneral.com/.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service
60 North Beverwyck Rd.
Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034
(973) 335-4700
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved