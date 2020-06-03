John E. Moran
John E. Moran, 88, passed peacefully away June 1, 2020 at The Oaks in Denville, NJ.
Born in Jersey City, NJ, he was raised in Woodridge and had lived in Passaic before coming to the Pine Brook section of Montville Township in 1956.
Mr. Moran served honorably in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War.
He worked as an inspector for the Township of Montville Engineering Department for 16 years, retiring in 1996. Previously, he was a milkman with O'Dowd's Dairy of Pine Brook for 25 years.
Mr. Moran was a past member of the North Jersey Beagle Club and the Lakeland Flyers Pigeon Club.
Preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Gladys C. Moran (nee Meeker); a son, Stephen Moran; and two brothers, Edward and William Moran, John is survived by his four children, Michael Moran of New York, Sharon Andes (and husband Tom) of Denville, Coleen Caulfield (and husband Jim) of Lake Hiawatha, and John Moran of Hawaii; three siblings, Patricia LeVrier of Texas, Thomas Moran of Mantoloking, and Kevin of East Brunswick; nine grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.
In the interest of public health, Funeral Services and Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover will be private. A Memorial Mass and celebration of John's life will be scheduled in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wounded Warrior Project would be appreciated. Arrangements are with S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, Lake Hiawatha. For further info, please see http://www.parsippanyfuneral.com/.
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.