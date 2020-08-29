1/
John Edward Clifford Jr.
{ "" }
John Edward Clifford Jr.

Summerfield, FL - John Edward Clifford Jr., 79, of Summerfield, Florida, and long time Belleview business owner, passed away August 26, 2020, at Advent Health of Ocala.

John was born in West Orange, New Jersey. He was the son of late John and Emily Clifford. John served in the Army National Gaurd from 1958-1962. He started his career as a mechanic at Crestmount Garage in West Orange, New Jersey, then became a police officer for the Parsippany Troy Hills Police Department, serving his community from 1967-1977 before moving to Florida and pursuing his dream of opening his own repair shop, Clifford's Garage and Towing. John was an active member of St. Theresa's Catholic Church and served as an usher for many years. He was loved by many in his local community and was known for his selfless and caring heart. John was also known as an avid animal lover. He could always be spotted around town with his dog in tow.

John is survived by his wife, Hongli Clifford of Summerfield, Florida; daughter, Mari Watson (Reno) of Belleview, Florida; son, John E. Clifford III (Becky) of Belleview, Florida; brother, Daniel Clifford and (Cookie) of Pedro, Florida; sisters Jacquelyn Bette (Jim) of West Orange, New Jersey, and Cathy Michael (Jimmy) of Verona, New Jersey; grandchildren, John E. Clifford IV of Belleview, Florida; Kirstin Holly of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Ryan Clifford (Laura) of Belleview, Florida; Andrea Oehlerking (Scott) of Ocala, Florida; and his 12 great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held Friday, September 4, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 PM at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Rd. Belleview, Florida 34420. A funeral mass will take place on September 5, 2020, at 10:30 AM at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, 11528 US Hwy 301 Belleview, Florida 34420. A celebration of life for family and friends will ensue from 1:00-5:00 PM at Licciardello Farms, 1800 SE 160th St. Summerfield, Florida 34491.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:Marion County Humane Society, 701 NW 14th Rd. Ocala, Florida 34474 http://thehsmc.org/ (352)873-PETS

Condolences may be left at Hiers-Baxley.com.




