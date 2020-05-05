|
|
John F. Cannon
Denville - John F. Cannon passed away at The Oaks in Denville, NJ on May 4, 2020, at the age of 91. Born in Providence, RI, he was raised in Providence, RI and Bergen County, NJ before settling in Convent Station, NJ. He spent his final years in Denville, NJ.
He proudly served in the United States Army from 1947 - 1948. John earned his Bachelor's degree in Business from Drexel University. He was Vice Chairman at Toa Reinsurance in Morristown, NJ before retiring in 1993. Prior to his retirement, he co-authored two books on Reinsurance.
John had a passion for golf and loved to play at Spring Brook Country Club in Morristown, NJ where he also served as President of the Club from 1990 to 1992. He officiated at state golf tournaments in his spare time. He enjoyed many years at his second home with family and friends in Parrish, FL. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a parishioner at St. Catherine of Siena in Mountain Lakes, NJ.
He was a devout Catholic who spent many years attending retreats at Loyola Jesuit Center where he also served on the Board of Trustees. He was on the Board of Directors of the Northern NJ Chapter of the Leukemia Society and the Alzheimer's Association of Northern NJ, as well as the Bethel Ridge Corporation supporting individuals with developmental disabilities. John was Founder and Facilitator of a Male Support Group for caregivers of Alzheimer's patients, the first of its kind in the state of NJ which was featured on News 4 NY.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 48 years, Corinne (Provence) Cannon in 2001. John is survived by his loving daughters Susan and her husband Richard Mannarino of Gillette, NJ and Janet and her husband Salvatore Internicola of Mt. Olive, NJ. He is also survived by grandchildren Alyssa Mannarino of Short Hills, NJ and Matthew Mannarino of Morristown, NJ, and brother James H. Cannon of Whittier, CA, and many nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held under the direction of Norman Dean Home for Services 16 Righter Avenue Denville, NJ 07834 www.normandean.com.
Memorial donations can be made in his memory to his two favorite charities, Loyola Jesuit Center in Morristown, NJ or to Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth in Convent Station, NJ by way of inmemof.org.
Published in Daily Record from May 5 to May 10, 2020