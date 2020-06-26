John F. Peniston III
John F. Peniston III passed away in the early hours of June 20, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family. John is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Debra Lee Peniston (Restivo), son Michael Peniston and his wife Cristina, daughter Kate Morris (Peniston) and her husband Lewis, two grandchildren Logan and Jacob Morris, his mother Beverly A. Peniston, siblings Beth Siegel (Peniston) and her husband Roy, Mark Peniston and his wife Cathy, Donald Peniston, and beloved extended family and friends. John was predeceased by his father, John F. Peniston Jr. A United States Navy Veteran and Merchant Marine, a retired bus mechanic for the Morris Hills Regional School District, car enthusiast who restored several classics, loved bicycling, football, and traveling the world with his wife. John was an advocate for organ donation, Donate Life America, and the NJ Sharing Network after receiving a double lung transplant in 2006. The family will be honoring John's wishes with a private ceremony for close family and friends. In lieu of flowers we urge you to consider becoming an organ donor as well as donating to NJ Sharing Network. Don't take your organs to Heaven, Heaven knows we need them here.
All arrangements are private by Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).
John F. Peniston III passed away in the early hours of June 20, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family. John is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Debra Lee Peniston (Restivo), son Michael Peniston and his wife Cristina, daughter Kate Morris (Peniston) and her husband Lewis, two grandchildren Logan and Jacob Morris, his mother Beverly A. Peniston, siblings Beth Siegel (Peniston) and her husband Roy, Mark Peniston and his wife Cathy, Donald Peniston, and beloved extended family and friends. John was predeceased by his father, John F. Peniston Jr. A United States Navy Veteran and Merchant Marine, a retired bus mechanic for the Morris Hills Regional School District, car enthusiast who restored several classics, loved bicycling, football, and traveling the world with his wife. John was an advocate for organ donation, Donate Life America, and the NJ Sharing Network after receiving a double lung transplant in 2006. The family will be honoring John's wishes with a private ceremony for close family and friends. In lieu of flowers we urge you to consider becoming an organ donor as well as donating to NJ Sharing Network. Don't take your organs to Heaven, Heaven knows we need them here.
All arrangements are private by Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.