John F. Regan
Wharton - John F. Regan died peacefully on October 19, 2020 following a stroke. He was 97. Born to Francis A. and Anna Martin Regan on July 29, 1923, Jack, as he known, was a lifelong Wharton resident. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth Murray Regan, whom he married in 1949. He is survived by their sons, John F. Jr., and Brian, along with nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, wife, and a brother, William O. Regan. Jack went to local schools before attending Morristown School and the University of Notre Dame, where he was a Freshman Football walk-on. His college years were interrupted by the Second World War. He proudly enlisted in the Marines Corps and was stationed in the Philippines. Following his 1948 Notre Dame graduation, he joined McGregor-Doniger, Inc. Keen, high-energy, determined, gregarious—these qualities carried Jack forward professionally. He became Vice President of Manufacturing at McGregor's, the country's largest sportswear company. Jack was a member of St. Mary's Church, Dover, and at his death was its oldest parishioner whose family line dated to the church's founding. He served on the Wharton Planning Board at mid-century when it made critical decisions about major residential development projects. He and others successfully urged that the plans as proposed by developers should be less dense, have larger houses, and provide for parks and open spaces. He loved sports and was a loyal friend to a long line of tennis and golf partners and competitors. Vigorous to the end, he hung up his clubs only three years ago. Social and talkative, he yet had quiet, deep reserves of decency and generosity. To him it was an article of faith to find the best in everyone he met. He liked and respected people. And they liked and respected him.
Given Covid concerns, there will be no wake. The funeral mass will be at St. Mary's Church on Monday, October 26 at 11:00 a.m. Private burial will follow. The funeral mass will be live-streamed on stmarysdover.org
; a Links tab (lower left) will direct to youtube.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts in Jack's memory to St. Mary's Church 425 West Blackwell Street Dover, NJ 07801. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com