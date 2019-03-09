|
John F. Stevens
Rockaway Borough - John F. Stevens, 96, passed away on Tues., March 5, 2019 at home. John was born in East Orange, raised in West Orange, and moved to Rockaway Borough in the early 1960's where he lived the rest of his life. Having proudly served four years during WWII and witnessing D-Day in the Coast Guard, John was a member of the Coast Guard Combat Veterans' Assn. and VFW Post #2519.
A railroad employee since 1946, John was a member of the SMART Transportation Union retiring under Conrail. He was also a member of the Masonic community, having served his lodge and grand lodge with honor and dignity. John was a lifelong Giants fan and season ticket holder for many years.
John is survived by his loving wife, Marguerite (Grant) and step-daughter, Dawn Tillyer and her husband Michael of Kenvil; three loving grandchildren: Kyle, Kelsey and Kristen Tillyer; and his best little pal, Jingles.
Visiting hours will be held on Sun., March 10 from 3:00- 6:00 PM at the Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway. A graveside service will be held on Mon., March 11 at 11:00 AM at the Rockaway Presbyterian Cemetery, 35 Church St, Rockaway.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: (shrinershospitalsforchildren.org). Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Condolence messages may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 9, 2019