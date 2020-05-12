|
|
John F. von Sternberg, Jr.
John F. von Sternberg, Jr., 79, passed away on May 7, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. He was born April 3, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY to the late John Sr and Jean (Jackson) von Sternberg and spent the rest of his life in Mountain Lakes, NJ.
John joined the Mountain Lakes Volunteer Fire Department at the age of 18, holding many titles, including Chief in 1976 and 1977, and was proudly serving as President for the last year. In 2017, John received the Lifetime Community Service Award for 60 years of service.
In 1963 John joined the National Guard. John was a member of two motorcycle clubs, Knights of Fire and Old Coots on Scoots and rode his motorcycle every chance he could.
John's real estate career began as an agent for the Becker family in the early 70's, then a part owner of Klintrip Beirle, transitioning to Schlott in 1980 and Coldwell Banker in 1991, where he was a regional vice president and a manager of the Mountain Lakes office when he retired in 2018.
John was named Citizen of the Year for Mountain Lakes in 1995 by the Kiwanis Club. In 2003 he earned the Eagle Award for 35 years of business service to the Mountain Lakes community.
He is survived by his wife Joyce von Sternberg (Dodds) of 56 years; daughter Carol.Goldstein; his granddaughters Robyn Dickinson and Rebecca Post; his great grandson Eli Kaminsky; his sisters, Anne von Sternberg (Gary Scobert) of Byfield MA, Dorothy Ettus of Smithville, NJ; and brother Julius von Sternberg (Kathleen) of Denville. He was the best uncle to many nieces and nephews.
The Mountain Lakes Volunteer Fire Department is going to escort John to the fire house one last time on Thursday May 14th, 2020. The procession is departing at 1:00pm from Codey & Mackey Funeral Home in Boonton, NJ, going along the Boulevard to the Mtn. Lakes Fire Station. If you wish to pay your last respects to John, please practice social distancing along the Boulevard.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Mountain Lakes Volunteer Fire Department.
Services will be private, provided by Codey and Mackey Funeral Home in Boonton. Condolences may be made at www.codeymackeyfh.com
Published in Daily Record from May 12 to May 13, 2020