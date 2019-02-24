|
|
John Fragomeni
Montville - John Dennis Fragomeni, 70, of Montville, passed away on February 20, 2019 at Morristown Memorial Hospital. Born in Morristown, John lived in Boonton for many years. He lived shortly in Parsippany prior to settling in Montville in 1975.
John was an insurance fraud investigator for 22 years. He then became the owner of Pave' Jewelers in Boonton. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, William J. Barett Council 1954. He was also a Life Member of the National Rifle Association.
Visitation will be held at The Dangler, Lewis and Carey Funeral Home, 312 West Main Street, Boonton, NJ 07005, on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:30 PM. Words of Remembrance will be offered at 7:30 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 910 Birch Street, Boonton, NJ 07005 at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private.
John is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years Marie (Cubero); his adoring children Christopher (Allison), Jason and Adrienne; his 11 loving grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Flowers will be accepted, or if you wish, donations may be made in John's name to the , , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Letters of Condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 24, 2019