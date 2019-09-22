|
|
John H. Buonocora, Sr
Morristown - John was born in Newark January 10, 1918 and moved to Morristown in 1928. John graduated Bayley High School when it was located at the site of Assumption Church where he excelled on the baseball team. John enlisted in the U.S. Army prior to Pearl Harbor, saw action in Europe where he was commissioned, awarded the Bronze Star, and later served in the occupation of Czechoslovakia. He married Martha in 1942 who passed in 1981 and with whom he had surviving children John Jr., Mark and Ann. After the war, John enjoyed a long career at Bell Telephone Laboratories as manager at each of its New Jersey facilities and was instrumental in the formation of the New Jersey Travel Manager's Association. John served in the U.S. Army Reserves through 1978, retiring as Lt. Colonel. John enjoyed his family and friends and was an avid golfer and Yankees fan. He is survived by his spouse of 36 years, Marie, of West Melbourne, Florida, his children, daughters-in- law Dorothy and Katherine, his grandchildren Taylor, Britty, Rainier, and Royya, and great-grandchildren Cora and Luna. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Assumption, Morristown on Tuesday at 10:00AM. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. Arrangements made by the Doyle Funeral Home, Morristown.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 22, 2019