|
|
John H. Miller III
Cranford - John Henry Miller III, 40, passed away at his home in Cranford, NJ, on September 19, 2019.
John was born in Denville, NJ, on August 4, 1979, the youngest of three children of John H. Miller, Jr. and Barbara Miller.
John was best known for his big heart, outgoing and fun-loving personality and he lived his life surrounded by people he loved and who loved him, both through his work and his home life. John had an amazing talent for building and fixing almost anything with his hands and was especially known for his carpentery skills. For many years, John built custom fences out of beautiful Cedar wood throughout the Westfield/Cranford area and his attention to detail was unmatched. John also possessed an ability to connect with people from all walks of life with ease and he genuinely enjoyed being in the company of other people. He always strived to put a smile on the face of each person he met and was a constant source of humor and entertainment for those closest to him.
John was a devoted father to his two children, Emma and Lilly Miller, as well as a best friend and loving partner to his longtime love, Jenny Rogers, for the past 12 years. He openly cherished each and every day he was able to spend with his girls, whom he loved with all his heart.
While it would be impossible to list everyone who will mourn John, he is survived by his significant other, Jenny, his parents, John and Babara Miller, his daughters, Emma and Lilly, his sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Brian O'Meara, his sister, Melissa Miller-Benson, his neice, Olivia O'Meara, his niece, Ashley Benson, and his two nephews, Austin and Aaron Benson. John was also a Big Brother through the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern New Jersey to two "littles," Rey and Ahsaan. Being a Big Brother meant a great deal to John, who enjoyed being able to mentor and give his time in a meaningful way.
A memorial service will be held for John on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Hope Church, 658 Millbrook Avenue, Randolph, NJ 07869 at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, we kindly request donations be made to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern New Jersey at
https://www.northjerseybigs.org/monetary-donation.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 24, 2019