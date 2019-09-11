Services
Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC 28459
(910) 754-6363
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Brunswick Funeral Service
5229 Ocean Hwy. W.
Shallotte, NC
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brunswick Funeral Service
5229 Ocean Hwy. W.
Shallotte, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Brunswick Funeral Service
5229 Ocean Hwy. W.
Shallotte, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hendershot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Hendershot

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Hendershot Obituary
John Hendershot

Calabash, NC - John Dewey Hendershot, a soft-spoken man with a fierce devotion to God, his family, his wife and his friends, passed away at a family home on Friday, September 6, 2019.

John supported his family as a pharmaceutical research scientist. His legacy includes four children, Jennifer, John, Elizabeth and James; nine grandchildren and a wealth of family including his siblings, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He hiked, biked, bowled, baked, roller bladed, camped, traveled and pursued his religious faith. His faith allowed John to face his battle against ALS with courage and dignity.

Funeral services will be Friday, September 13, 2019 at 1pm at Brunswick Funeral Service, 5229 Ocean Hwy. W. Shallotte, NC 28470. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1 to3 pm and 5 to 7pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you give a memorial gift to The ALS Association, at www.ALSA.org

Online condolences can be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com

Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now