John J. "Jack" Doherty

John J. "Jack" Doherty Obituary
John J. "Jack" Doherty

John J. "Jack" Doherty passed away on December 5, 2019 at home surrounded by family after a short illness. He was 74. Born in Brooklyn, Jack moved to Morristown in 1955 for a couple of years before settling down in Morris Plains. Jack graduated from Bayley Ellard HS in 1962 and FDU. He served as CFO for Rockaway Borough, Morris Plains and Denville Municipalities throughout his 35 year career in municipal finance. Jack also served the "Community of Caring" by working with Recreation, Little League, the Board of Health, SMCMUA and as a councilman. He was also a Paul Harris Fellow as well as a 45 year member and past president of the Morris Plains Rotary Club.

Jack is predeceased by his parents, John and Mary (Comiskey) and his Godson Sean Connolly. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Rosemary (Pascuite) and his daughter Erin and her partner Michael. Jack also leaves behind his sister Joan Connolly.

Jack's life will be celebrated with a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:00am at Notre Dame of Mt. Carmel Church in Cedar Knolls, NJ. Hours of visitation on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4-8pm at Doyle Funeral Home, 106 Maple Ave, Morristown, NJ (www.doylefh.com).

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jack's memory to the Interfaith Food Pantry, 2 Executive Dr., Morristown, NJ 07960
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
