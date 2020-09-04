John J. Forte, Sr.
Parsippany - John J. Forte, Sr. of Parsippany, formerly of Madison, died on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was 65.
A visitation to celebrate John's life held will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 4:00PM to 8:00 PM ate the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10:00AM at St. Vincent Martyr Church, Madison. The Funeral Liturgy may also be live-streamed via www.svmnj.org
for those who wish to attend virtually. Interment will be held at St. Vincent's Cemetery in Madison.
For a complete obituary and notes of condolence to the family, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
