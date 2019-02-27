Services
Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home
150 Landing Rd.
Landing, NJ 07850
(973) 398-3000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home
150 Landing Rd.
Landing, NJ 07850
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home
150 Landing Rd.
Landing, NJ 07850
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Church
8 Windemere Ave
Mt. Arlington, NJ
John J. Kopec


John J. Kopec Obituary
John J. Kopec

Landing - John J. Kopec, 73, of Landing NJ, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Care One in Parsippany, NJ.

Born on August 2, 1945, in Jersey City, to the late John and Tillie (Wozniak) Kopec, John resided in North Arlington prior to moving to Landing in 1974. John served proudly in the United States Army and fought in the Vietnam War from 1966-67. John was employed as an Operations Manager at GMAC in East Hanover for 30 years. He was an avid reader and horror movie buff.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth (Bongiovanni), two daughters, Janice Kovach and her husband, Scott, Patrice La Vigne and her husband, Justin, two grandchildren, Ryan and Sarah Kovach, two sisters, Patricia Stevens and her husband, Ron, and Elaine Angerstein and her husband, Rich, and two nephews, Ronnie and Jason Stevens, as well as other nieces and nephews on his wife's side.

John's Life Celebration will include visiting on Friday March 1, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 8 Windemere Ave, Mt. Arlington, NJ. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 27, 2019
