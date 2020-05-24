|
John J. Rello
East Hanover - John J. Rello of East Hanover, passed away peacefully at his home on May 22nd after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. He was 78.
John was a lifelong East Hanover resident. He came from humble beginnings on Eagle Rock Avenue where his family eventually built, owned and operated the East Hanover Swim Club from the early 1950's until 1983. He was a core member of the East Hanover Historical Society. He was also a former member of the Garden Club, the East Hanover Environmental Commission and the Police Reserve Officer Program. He had a long career with the Local 825 International Union of Operating Engineers as a heavy equipment operator until his retirement.
John was a kind, easy going man who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a true outdoorsman and naturalist. He was a gardener, a fitness enthusiast, and an avid reader of history and science. He enjoyed treasure hunting with his metal detector, and he appreciated and enjoyed collecting antiques and western American art. He also found great joy in raising and caring for his pet ostriches, Missy and Big Bird.
John was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Helen (Haug), and his beloved son, Louis. He will be lovingly remembered by his three children, Christine Rello (Richard Kurkewicz), Brenda Aly (Sherif) and John J. Rello, Jr. (fiancé Danielle Tirelli); his sisters, Marie Accetturo, Dolores Mianecki (Joe), Doris Woods (Tom), Joan Dougherty (Jim) and Louise DiDomenico (Tom); his grandchildren, Bobby Froysland (Jennifer), Tara Esposito (Dillon) and Erik Froysland (Megan); his great-grandchildren, Emma, Leo, Ryan, Angelina, Addy and Harper; his former wife, Rosemary Rello and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
John's family would like to thank all of the many caregivers for their love, care and support over the last few years.
Due to the Covid19 pandemic, services will be private.
Donations in memory of John may be made to:
ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, , -OR- The Raptor Trust, 1390 White Bridge Road, Millington, NJ 07946, theraptortrust.org.
Published in Daily Record from May 24 to May 26, 2020