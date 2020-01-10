Services
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
973-377-2735
John James Mastrobuono Jr.

John James Mastrobuono Jr. Obituary
John James Mastrobuono, Jr., age 86, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation on Sunday from 1PM to 5PM at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison. Funeral services will begin on Monday at 9AM at the funeral home, followed by a 10AM Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Vincent Martyr RC Church, Madison. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Vincent's Cemetery in Madison. For the complete obituary, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
