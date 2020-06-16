John "Walter" Jennings Jr
formerly Morristown - John "Walter" Jennings Jr., formerly of Morristown, passed away on May 29 after a short illness. Walt, son of John and Mary, and older brother of Joseph (Joan) was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland. After attending Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, he graduated from the University of Maryland and went on to serve as a lieutenant in the Air Force.
Upon returning to Baltimore, he met his wife of fifty years, Julie. Early in his career as a Civil Engineer, Walt and Julie relocated frequently, ultimately settling in Morristown, raising their three girls and making lifelong friendships. Both were long time parishioners of Church of the Assumption and devout Catholics.
Walt was happiest when he was surrounded by his daughters and sons-in-law; Carol (Rob), Cindy (Mark), and Colleen (John), and his nine grandchildren who loved him dearly.
Walt will be remembered for his quick wit, contagious sense of humor, love of college sports; in particular Notre Dame, enjoyment of classic black and white films and his generosity of spirit. He had a keen ability to connect with everyone he met, finding a common interest, making them feel special and loved. He was loved and admired by many and will be greatly missed.
A private service will be held to celebrate his life.
