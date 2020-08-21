John Joseph Lusardi Sr.
John Joseph Lusardi Sr. 88, passed away on Sunday July 26, 2020. John passed away comfortably at home after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
John was a retired Chemical Engineer, Military weapons Division- Instrumental in several patents and he received many awards throughout his career, with Picatinny Arsenal, Wharton.
He was known for his quick witted humor and one - liners but he was always ready to reflect on serious matters of the day and even more so on fond memories of the past. John was also an accomplished journeyman pub patron. He made many a friend along the way through his various travels. He was well received by his peers in his many affiliations such as Kiwanis, Randolph Twp. Parks committee and initiating township recreation and high school Booster club programs with his wife Joyce.
Some earlier enjoyment included bowling, family camping and comical water-skiing attempts. He took great pride and commitment in his participation of Revolutionary War reenactments with Proctors Artillery Brigade. Great friendships were fostered while sharing the authenticity of this time with family celebrating with his comrades to reflect and honor the real heroes of our past.
John was married to his beloved wife Joyce Lusardi (predeceased 2003) at Sacred heart Church, Dover in 1955. He is survived by his 4 children; Glenn Lusardi (Francine), Diane Lehman (Greg), Nancy Koteras (Paul), John J. Lusardi Jr. (Wendy), his 10 grandchildren; Danny, Brittany, Gregory, Colin, Kyleigh, Jackie, Taylor, Nick and Sidney; 5 great grandchildren; Conor, Evely, Tobin, Bastian & Jameson, closest of family and friends-Barbara Miller, Bruce McCarter, George and Pam Collict, Jim and Grace McDermott. He will be missed by family and friends.
All Arrangements were private by Tuttle Funeral Home 272 Route 10, Randolph on Friday, July 31, 2020 (www.tuttlefh.com
).
Memorial and Graveside Service (Post Covid)
Day, Date, Time and place (to be determined).
Place of interment Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover.
Memorial donation - Please, consider choosing a charity of your choice
that you have a personal connection to.
A huge debt of gratitude goes out to the folks who made the most of this difficult time. Keeping dad comfortable and at peace with professional care. From the bottom of our hearts we deeply thankyou all. Most notably the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) of Dover General Hospital and Bright Star Care.
Quote: The more you do today the less you have to do tomorrow.
Three words that sum up John's life: Fearless, Authentic and Determined