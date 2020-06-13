John "Butch" Klinger
John "Butch" Klinger

Dover - John "Butch" Klinger passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was 82 years of age.

Butch was born in Dover to the late John and Julie Klinger.

He was a Navy Veteran and served as an aircraft mechanic on the U.S.S. Essex.

He retired from NJ Natural Gas after 40 years of service.

He was an Exempt Wharton Fireman serving 20 years and was a recipient of the Rotary Paul Harris award. He also was an avid classic car enthusiast.

He is survived by his wife Gertrude of 34 years, 5 children; Kevin (Katherine) of Wharton, Brian (Rebecca) of Morristown, Sheri (Joe) of Andover, Robert Langouer of Blakeslee, PA and Dawn (Bob) of Blairstown and enjoyed several grandchildren.

Interment will be private. Donations made in Butch's memory to the NJ Firemen's Home, 565 Lathrop Ave, Boonton, NJ 07005 would be appreciated.








Published in Daily Record from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
