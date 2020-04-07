|
John Kraemer
Ledgewood - Mr. John Kraemer, 85, of Ledgewood, NJ passed away on April 7, 2020 at St. Clare's Hospital in Dover, NJ. John was born on February 21, 1935 in Jersey City, NJ to the late William and Mary Kraemer. He graduated from Union Hill HS and then served in the US Army from 1953-1955. John worked as a supervisor for Verizon for 36 years before retiring in 1991. He was a hardworking man, who often worked two jobs to care for his family that he loved so dearly.
John is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Rosemary (Accomando) Kraemer; devoted children, Janet Niewenhous and husband Robert, Cathy Maita and husband John, John Kraemer and wife Anne , and Joseph Kraemer and wife Christie; six loving grandchildren, Lauren, Robert, Matthew, Carlye, Andrew, and Camryn; one cherished great-grandson, Robert; and by many other loving family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Foundation or to .
Interment will be held privately by the family. A Memorial Service and Gathering will be held in the future.
Arrangements by William J. Leber Funeral Home, Chester, N.J. For online condolences and information visit www.leberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020