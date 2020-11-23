John L. Beatrice
Parsippany - John L. Beatrice, 99, of Parsippany, NJ passed away peacefully on Sunday November 22, 2020 at his home. John was born on November 14, 1921 in Brooklyn, NY. He lived in Elmwood Park, NJ before moving to Parsippany, NJ with his wife over 50 years ago. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII and was wounded in the Pacific Theatre. He soon after returned home and met the love of his life, Virginia. This grounded John and together they started a family. John was an avid golfer, NY Giants Fan, word search cheater, and loved to lay out in the sun, especially while floating on his tube in the pool. His passion in life was being a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather.
John is survived by two devoted sons, Johnathan Beatrice, and Jim Beatrice and his wife Wendy; and by two cherished granddaughters, Samantha and Isabella. He was predeceased by his parents Gerardo and Gaetana (Solimine) Beatrice, his beloved wife, Virginia Beatrice who passed in 2016; and by seven siblings, Michael, Lucie, Philip, Carmen, Joey, Anna, and Richard.
John's Life Celebration will include a visitation from 10:00am - 11:00am on Friday November 27, 2020 at St. Luke Parish in Long Valley, NJ. A Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00am and will conclude with military honors. Inurnment will follow at Restland Memorial Park in East Hanover, NJ.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Operation Chillout in memory of John.
