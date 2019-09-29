|
Dr. John Lawrence Elias
Madison - Dr. John Lawrence Elias, of Madison, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Funeral services begin 9AM on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison, followed by a 10AM Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Vincent Martyr Church, Madison. Interment will follow at St. Vincent's Cemetery, Madison. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 4PM to 8PM at the funeral home. For a complete obituary and notes of condolence to the family, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 29, 2019