Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
Liturgy
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Martyr Church
Madison, NJ
Dr. John Lawrence Elias


1933 - 2019
Dr. John Lawrence Elias
Dr. John Lawrence Elias

Madison - Dr. John Lawrence Elias, of Madison, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Funeral services begin 9AM on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison, followed by a 10AM Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Vincent Martyr Church, Madison. Interment will follow at St. Vincent's Cemetery, Madison. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 4PM to 8PM at the funeral home. For a complete obituary and notes of condolence to the family, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 29, 2019
