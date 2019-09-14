Services
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bermingham Funeral Home
216 S. Main St.
Wharton, NJ
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church
Randolph, NJ
John Livas


1969 - 2019
John Livas Obituary
John Livas

Wharton - John Livas passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer, with family by his side. He was 50 years of age.

John was born in Sydney, Australia to the late Kyriakos and Voula Livas. He was raised in Wharton and lived in Toms River for many years. He worked with his family while they owned/operated Algers Restaurant in the Silverton section of Toms River, after that he worked for the Department of Public Works in Dover Twp. in Ocean County for many years.

John graduated from Morris Hills H.S., Rockaway, where he excelled in their wrestling program. This lead to his thirst for competitiveness, later he went on to try for The Golden Gloves, professional wrestling, even trying out as a pitcher for the Mets & the Philly's. He was a passionate fan of The Pittsburgh Steelers, the New York Yankees and Metallica.

He is survived by his daughter Eliana Livas of Barnegat, 2 step-sons; Fred and Austin Dalton of Barnegat, brother Jim Livas and his wife Irene of Hopatcong, niece Amber Livas and her fiancé Thomas Nicholas of Hopatcong and 2 nephews Curtis Livas and his girlfriend Nikki Rosado of Hopatcong and Jimmy Livas of Hopatcong.

Visitation will be held 5-8pm on Monday September 16, at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A Funeral Mass will be held 10am on Tuesday at St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church in Randolph. Interment will follow at Locust Hill Cemetery in Dover.

Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 14, 2019
