John Michael "Jack" Doody
Morris Township - John Michael "Jack" Doody, of Morris Township, died peacefully on November 22, 2020 at Chatham Hills Subacute Care Center. He was 89 years old.
Jack was born on February 16, 1931, in Morristown (Old Souls Hospital) the second child and son of Michael J. (Mike) Doody and Alice Monahan Doody, in the Fairchild section of Morris Township. Jack was a life-long resident of the Township and Borough of Morris Plains. Jack attended St. Virgil's School, graduated from Morristown High School in 1948 and from Seton Hall University in 1952.
After graduating from Seton Hall University, Jack was proud to serve in the US Army 2nd Infantry Division in Korea from September 1952 to September 1954. During his time in the service, he received the Combat Infantryman Badge (CIB) and was honorably discharged at the rank of Sargent.
Upon returning home from Korea, Jack worked for the County of Morris. He worked in both the Morris County Probation Office and the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, where he rose to become the Captain of Detectives before retiring. Jack was also a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, George Washington Council.
While working at the Probation Office, Jack met his future wife,Mary (Mousie) Billings. They were married on January 7, 1961 at St. Virgil's parish. Together, they raised their children, daughters Michelle and Meghan and their son, Shannon.
Jack is survived by his wife, Mousie, and their children, Michelle Civello (Christopher) of Rockaway, NJ; Meghan Doody of Morristown, NJ; Shannon Doody of Morristown, NJ; and his granddaughter, Shea Monahan Civello. Jack is also survived by his extended family of nieces and nephews, Michael Doody of Morehead City, NC; Scott Billings of Medford, MA; Lisa Salisbury of North Smithfield, RI; and Kristi Martel of West Kingston, RI.
Jack was predeceased by his parents, Mike and Alice, and his older brother, J. Clinton (Clint) Doody.
A generous, shy, and funny man who loved his family, friends, and his faith, he got enjoyment from his interests in history and golf. He had a sharp, dry wit and relished nothing more than sitting with his treasured friends with a drink in his hand, laughing and reminiscing over their stories of growing up and the antics they shared.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Assumption in Morristown, NJ on Friday, December 4th, 2020 at 10 a.m. As capacity for the service will be limited due to COVID-19, virtual viewing of the service will also be available at: www.assumptionparish.org
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations in Jack's memory be made to the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
).