Services
Codey & Jones Funeral Home
54 Roseland Ave
Caldwell, NJ 07006
(973) 226-6696
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Codey & Jones Funeral Home
54 Roseland Ave
Caldwell, NJ 07006
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Codey & Jones Funeral Home
54 Roseland Ave
Caldwell, NJ 07006
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Nicola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Jack" Nicola

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John "Jack" Nicola Obituary
John "Jack" Nicola

Towaco - John "Jack" Nicola, 85, of Towaco, NJ, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday, April 5, 2019.

Jack was born in Newark, NJ to George and Jane Nicola. After graduating from Grover Cleveland HS Jack was drafted into the US Army during the Korean War.

He married Katherine "Kay" Keogh in 1959. They moved to Towaco where they built their own house, raised their family, and where he lived until his death.

Jack was a uniform route driver for most of his career and owned Premium Uniform for many years. He retired from American Wear where he was fondly known as "Jack 16."

Jack loved the NY Yankees, reading, watching old movies, listening to music, and working in his gardens. He and Kay loved to refinish antique steamer trunks as special gifts for loved ones.

Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Kay; devoted children and their spouses: Gail and Bill Toth, Dawn and Jim O'Grady, and Kristine and Dennis Deaver; loving grandchildren: Jennifer and Julianna Toth, and Kaylee and Leah O'Grady; and nieces: Diane Wittig, Linda Stevens, Karen Haupt, and Cathy Peter.

Visitation in the Codey & Jones Funeral Home, 54 Roseland Avenue, Caldwell, NJ on Tuesday, April 9 from 5-8 PM. A service will be held on Wednesday, April 10 at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment and Military Honors will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Caldwell. Please visit www.codeyjonesfh.com for a full obituary.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to Camp Sunshine at Sebago Lake, Montville VFW Post 5481 Welfare Fund, or Alzheimer's NJ would be appreciated.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now