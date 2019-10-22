|
John P. Hoffmann
Roxbury Township - Mr. John P. Hoffmann, 88, died on October 21, 2019. He was born and raised in The Bronx, NY and then served in the U S Marine Corps during the Korean War. He moved to Succasunna 61 years ago. He was a draftsman and Technical Assistant at Bell Labs in Whippany for many years before retiring in 1989.
He is survived by his wife Joan R. Hoffmann of 67 years, and by his 2 daughters; Jeannie (and Peter) Breitenbach of Roxbury Township and Lynn Hoffmann of Ledgewood, a granddaughter Michelle (and Matthew) Schroder of VA, and by his sister Margaret Vita of LI, NY.
Friends may visit at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com), on Sunday (October 27th), from 3 - 6 pm. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, 10 am, at the Funeral Home, with the interment to follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Chester.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019