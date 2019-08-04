|
|
John P. Marx
Hopatcong - John P. Marx of Hopatcong, NJ passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019 at University Hospital in Newark surrounded by his loving family. He was 42 years old. John was born on May 19, 1977 in Montclair, NJ to John and the late Patricia (Nash) Marx.
John was a lifelong resident of Hopatcong. John worked at Novartis for 12 years; however, most recently, he was pursuing his lifelong dream of becoming a history teacher and high school football coach. John played football in Hopatcong and for Sussex County Technical School. Coach Marx dedicated his time to many local sports programs. He was a coach for the Hopatcong High School Football Team, Hopatcong Warriors Football, Hopatcong Recreation Basketball and the Hero Boys Run Club. John enjoyed boating and was a big Junior Seau and New York Giants fan, but most importantly, he loved spending time with his devoted family. John spent very precious memories with his children watching The Office, eating Cliff's Ice Cream, watching football, playing catch and just laughing and having fun.
John is survived by his beloved wife of 14 years, Kristin (Procacci), his daughter, Payton, his son, J.J., his father, John, his sister, Doris, and his brother, Brian (Eleni). Additional survivors include his mother-in-law & father-in-law, Paul and Miriam Procacci, his brother-in-laws, Paul (Ashley) & Justin (Erika), his sister-in-law, Lisa, his grandmother, Kathleen Procacci, his nieces & nephews; Brianne, Colin, Kylie, Bryson, Noah, Ashton, Cameron, Desmond, Tristan and Liam, his faithful canine companion, Percy and many loving cousins, aunts, uncles and dear friends. He was pre-deceased by his mother, Patricia in 2005 and his brother-in-law, Stephen Procacci in 2016.
John's Life Celebration will include visitation on Wednesday, August 7th from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Catholic Prayer Service offered at 7:30 pm at the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ. All services are entrusted to the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home of Landing, NJ. For memorial donations, please consider The Marx Children's Scholarship Fund, (Specific information will be provided at the Funeral Home)
For further information and to share a fond memory of John, please visit www.leberlakeside.com
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 4, 2019