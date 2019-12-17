|
John P. Montuori
John Montuori passed peacefully on December 16, 2019, surrounded by his adoring family. He was just 71 years old and certainly did it his way. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 23rd at 10 am at St. Mary's Church, Denville. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 22nd from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the Norman Dean Home For Services, 16 Righter Ave. Denville. Donations in his name may be made to the good work of Gift of Life, NJ by way of www.inmemof.org For complete obituary and to share your favorite John stories, please go to www.normandean.com
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019