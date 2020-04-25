Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Resources
More Obituaries for John Plastoris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Plastoris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Plastoris Obituary
John Plastoris

Dover - John Plastoris, 93, a lifelong resident of Dover, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Regency Grande Nursing Home, Dover.

John served in the US Navy from 1943 to 1955. He worked as an Electrician for Picatinny Arsenal, Rockaway, and retired from there in 1986. He was a member of St. Constantine And Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Orange and St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, Randolph. John was a member of the F.& A.M. at the Acadia Lodge # 20 of Dover.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years Estelle; two children Karen and Alice. He is predeceased by his brother George; sister Barbara and his parents George and Kaliopi.

Due to the current executive order all arrangements are private by Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).

Donations may be made in his memory to St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, 1447 Sussex Turnpike, Randolph, NJ 07869.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -