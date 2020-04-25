|
|
John Plastoris
Dover - John Plastoris, 93, a lifelong resident of Dover, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Regency Grande Nursing Home, Dover.
John served in the US Navy from 1943 to 1955. He worked as an Electrician for Picatinny Arsenal, Rockaway, and retired from there in 1986. He was a member of St. Constantine And Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Orange and St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, Randolph. John was a member of the F.& A.M. at the Acadia Lodge # 20 of Dover.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years Estelle; two children Karen and Alice. He is predeceased by his brother George; sister Barbara and his parents George and Kaliopi.
Due to the current executive order all arrangements are private by Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).
Donations may be made in his memory to St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, 1447 Sussex Turnpike, Randolph, NJ 07869.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020