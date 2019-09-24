|
John "Jack" R. Corbett
Sparta - John "Jack" R. Corbett, 85 of Sparta, NJ, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 from 2 - 4 & 7 - 9PM at Goble Funeral Home 22 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, 10AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sparta Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations made in Jack's memory to the Ovarian would be greatly appreciated; 12221 Merit Drive Suite 1950 Dallas, TX 75251.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 24, 2019