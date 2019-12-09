|
John R. Hosking
Dover - John R. Hosking, 90, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Regency Grande Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Dover.
John was born in St. Louis, MO, and was a resident of Dover for 69 years. He served in the United States Army Air Corp during the Berlin Airlift. John was a member of the Uniform Fire Department of Dover from the mid 1960's until his retirement in 1992. He was also a volunteer from 1955 - 1995 and a past Captain & Lieutenant of Protection Hook and Ladder Co. # 1.
John is survived by his three children Ida Mae Tidey and her husband Greg, John F. and his wife Sharon and his pride and joy Lizzie Hosking; three grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and his sister Lorraine Zara. He was predeceased by his wife Margaret in 2014.
Visitation Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Funeral Service 10:30AM on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Funeral Home. Interment at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover. In Lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Dover Fire Department Historical Fund, 37 North Sussex St. Dover, NJ 07801 C/O John Sperry.
