John R. Kessler
Randolph - John R. Kessler, 73, of Randolph, NJ passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2019 at Bryan Manor Nursing Home in Chester. John was born on September 24, 1946 in Neptune, NJ. He has lived in Randolph for 20 years and previously lived in Red Bank, Easton, PA, and Hackettstown. John received his Associate's degree from Brookdale Community College and was a Security Consultant with AT&T for over 25 years.
John was a proud veteran of the US Armed Forces. He served in the US Airforce from 1966 to 1972 and was a retired Major in the Army NJ National Guard where he served from 1972 to 1994. John was a past member of the Schooley's Mountain Fire Company, the Long Valley First Aid Squad and the Military Officers Retired Association. He was also very active in the Chester American Legion.
John is survived by his sister, Jean Tenbroek, his stepson, Marshall Trent Cox, 2 nieces, and many good friends.
A Celebration of John's Life will take place on Sunday March 8, 2020 from 1pm - 3pm at the American Legion Post 342, 333 County Rd 510, Chester Township, NJ 07930. There will be a 1:30pm Service followed by Military Honors at 1:45pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may have checks payable to Friends of the Randolph Animal Shelter and mailed to: Randolph Dept. of Health Attention: Randolph Regional Animal Shelter, 502 Millbrook Avenue, Randolph, NJ 07869.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020