John R. O'Brien
Netcong - John R. O'Brien of Netcong passed away at home on Wednesday May 29, 2019. He was 79. Johnny was a lifelong resident of Netcong. He was born in Dover, New Jersey to the late Clarence O'Brien and the late Marie (nee) Lochmann. Johnny was employed as a surveyor with Jaman Engineering in Randolph prior to his retirement. Johnny is survived by his siblings Dottie Barbato, Henry (Zeke), Olive Carbonaro (Joseph), Marion Fucito (Gary), Betty Schmidt, Mary Johnson and Brother Frederick O'Brien (Doris). His sister Cathy O'Brien, niece Tammy O'Brien and brother in law Raymond Johnson predeceased Johnny. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and two aunts. Johhny loved hunting, fishing, gardening and watching football and golf. You would always find Johnny at a sporting event watching his nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors at Morgan Funeral Home in Netcong on Monday from 5 - 8 pm. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. at Morgan Funeral Home and then proceed to the Stanhope United Methodist Church at 10:00 a.m. in Netcong. Interment will follow at the Stanhope Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Johnny's memory to the Stanhope United Methodist Church, 2 Rt.183 in Netcong would be greatly appreciated by the family.
