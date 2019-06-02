Services
Morgan Funeral Home
31 Main Street
Netcong, NJ 07857
(973) 347-0165
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Home
31 Main Street
Netcong, NJ 07857
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Morgan Funeral Home
31 Main Street
Netcong, NJ 07857
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Stanhope United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John O'Brien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. O'Brien

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John R. O'Brien Obituary
John R. O'Brien

Netcong - John R. O'Brien of Netcong passed away at home on Wednesday May 29, 2019. He was 79. Johnny was a lifelong resident of Netcong. He was born in Dover, New Jersey to the late Clarence O'Brien and the late Marie (nee) Lochmann. Johnny was employed as a surveyor with Jaman Engineering in Randolph prior to his retirement. Johnny is survived by his siblings Dottie Barbato, Henry (Zeke), Olive Carbonaro (Joseph), Marion Fucito (Gary), Betty Schmidt, Mary Johnson and Brother Frederick O'Brien (Doris). His sister Cathy O'Brien, niece Tammy O'Brien and brother in law Raymond Johnson predeceased Johnny. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and two aunts. Johhny loved hunting, fishing, gardening and watching football and golf. You would always find Johnny at a sporting event watching his nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors at Morgan Funeral Home in Netcong on Monday from 5 - 8 pm. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. at Morgan Funeral Home and then proceed to the Stanhope United Methodist Church at 10:00 a.m. in Netcong. Interment will follow at the Stanhope Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Johnny's memory to the Stanhope United Methodist Church, 2 Rt.183 in Netcong would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in Daily Record on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now