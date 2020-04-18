|
|
John R. Woytas, III
Whippany - John R. Woytas, III, a life-long resident of Whippany, passed away on April 6, 2020. He was 78.
John was born in Whippany and was a graduate of Hanover Park High School. A Vietnam veteran, he proudly served from 1966-1968 in the United States Army. As a member of the Whippany Fire Department for over 50 years, he served as past Fire Commissioner, Assistant Chief & President. He was a member of Whippanong Post 155 of the American Legion & the Robert C. Gulick Post 5351 of the VFW, both in Whippany. He was a past member and president of the Whippany Rotary Club and was a recipient of a Paul Harris Fellow. He was member of the International Society of Arboriculture. John was an avid traveler, making many friends throughout the world.
His hobbies included maintaining his fish pond, golfing, restoring old cars as a member of the North Jersey Chapter Antique Truck Club and spending time with his beloved grandchildren who were the joys of his life.
He was so proud of his ongoing company, Greenwood Tree Expert, which he and his brother-in-law, Robert Dubee began 50 years ago and is now run by their sons.
John is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Lynn; his children Raymond and his wife Susan, Daughter Samantha Steeg & her husband Robert; 7 grandchildren who were joys of his life Tyler, Taylor, Connor, Evan & Jake Woytas & Margot & Daphne Steeg. He is also survived by his 2 sisters Carolyn Dubee & her husband Robert & Elaine Dean & her husband Donald. He was pre-deceased by beloved son Timothy Woytas.
In light of the restrictions surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic, the family is delaying memorial services until such time the precautionary measures and guidelines in social gathering are lifted. Please hold John, as well as his family, in your prayers and hearts until we can gather to celebrate his life.
Those who wish may contribute in John's memory to the International Society of Arboriculture Tree Fund at https://treefund.org/
Arrangements entrusted to Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home, Whippany. For updated service information as it becomes available, go to www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020