John Robert Fleitstra Jr.
John Robert Fleitstra Jr., 29, passed away suddenly, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at his home.
Born in Morristown, John was a lifelong resident of Parsippany.
A graduate of Parsippany Hills High School, he had attended the County College of Morris and the Anthem Business School.
John was employed as a clerk at the ShopRite in Morristown. Previously, he had worked in the sales department of the Daily Record Newspaper.
Survivors include his mother, Catherine Fleitstra-Hardenburg (nee Picconi) and her husband. Curtis C. of Florida; his father, John R. Fleitstra Sr. and his wife, Janine of Parsippany; a sister, Fallon Fleitstra of Parsippany; a brother, Curtis J. Hardenburg of Union; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to call Sunday, Dec. 22, 5-9pm at S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, 60 North Beverwyck Rd., Lake Hiawatha (973-335-4700). Funeral Services will be Monday, Dec. 23, 10:00am in the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Boonton. For further info, please see www.parsippanyfuneral.com.
