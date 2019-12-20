Services
S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service
60 North Beverwyck Rd.
Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034
(973) 335-4700
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service
60 North Beverwyck Rd.
Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service
60 North Beverwyck Rd.
Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034
View Map
Resources
John Robert Fleitstra Jr. Obituary
John Robert Fleitstra Jr.

John Robert Fleitstra Jr., 29, passed away suddenly, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at his home.

Born in Morristown, John was a lifelong resident of Parsippany.

A graduate of Parsippany Hills High School, he had attended the County College of Morris and the Anthem Business School.

John was employed as a clerk at the ShopRite in Morristown. Previously, he had worked in the sales department of the Daily Record Newspaper.

Survivors include his mother, Catherine Fleitstra-Hardenburg (nee Picconi) and her husband. Curtis C. of Florida; his father, John R. Fleitstra Sr. and his wife, Janine of Parsippany; a sister, Fallon Fleitstra of Parsippany; a brother, Curtis J. Hardenburg of Union; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to call Sunday, Dec. 22, 5-9pm at S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, 60 North Beverwyck Rd., Lake Hiawatha (973-335-4700). Funeral Services will be Monday, Dec. 23, 10:00am in the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Boonton.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
