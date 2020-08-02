John Roger Cutino
Jefferson Township - John Roger Cutino passed away on Saturday August 1st, 2020 at St. Joseph's Healthcare and Rehab Center in Cedar Grove. He was 88 years of age. Roger was born on August 28th, 1931 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Dr. Rodolph M. Cutino and Susan Cutino (nee McGettigan).
He served in the Navy during the Korean War as a hospital corpsman.
Roger was a Graduate of Pace University and worked as an accountant for the ATF for many years and retired from the Department of the Army as Comptroller in New York City.
He spent most of his life in Lake Hopatcong section of Jefferson Twp. and was a long time member of the Star of the Sea Church of Lake Hopatcong.
He spent much of his later years taking care of his father and step-mother, Rose Lurz Cutino.
He is survived by his brother Dr. Rudolph L. Cutino and his wife Shirley of Tiburon, CA, as well several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 9-10am on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A funeral mass will be held 11am at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 204 Espanong Rd., Lake Hopatcong, NJ 07849. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, E. Hanover. In Lieu of flowers, donations in Roger's memory to his church would be appreciated. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com