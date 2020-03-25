|
John Ronald Nash
Roxbury Twp - Mr. John Ronald Nash, 72, died on March 19, 2020 at the University Hospital in Newark. He was born in Greenbelt, MD to Warren and Mary Nash and grew up in Selby-on-the-Bay, MD. He then served in the U S Army at Picatinny, Vietnam and Ft. Knox. He moved to Kenvil in 1972 . He was an owner of the Flanders Wendy's and manager of the Ledgewood Wendy's. He was a member of St. Therese R C Church in Succasunna, where he was involved in bingo and the soup kitchen and was very involved in the Northern NJ Veterans Memorial Cemetery. He loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Diane Elaine (Mulhall) Nash of 50 years. He also leaves his 3 children: Shannon Nash of Hamburg, Jeff Nash and his wife Lyndsie of Park City, Ron Nash and his wife Allison of Oley; his 4 grandchildren: Casey, Cora, Haven and Cedar; his sister Nancy Keyworth of Newport and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are by the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com). A Celebration of life will be held at a later date preceded by an interment at the Northern NJ Veterans Memorial Cemetery with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Northern NJ Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020