Services
Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Succasunna, NJ 07876
(973) 584-7264
Resources
More Obituaries for John Nash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Ronald Nash

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Ronald Nash Obituary
John Ronald Nash

Roxbury Twp - Mr. John Ronald Nash, 72, died on March 19, 2020 at the University Hospital in Newark. He was born in Greenbelt, MD to Warren and Mary Nash and grew up in Selby-on-the-Bay, MD. He then served in the U S Army at Picatinny, Vietnam and Ft. Knox. He moved to Kenvil in 1972 . He was an owner of the Flanders Wendy's and manager of the Ledgewood Wendy's. He was a member of St. Therese R C Church in Succasunna, where he was involved in bingo and the soup kitchen and was very involved in the Northern NJ Veterans Memorial Cemetery. He loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Diane Elaine (Mulhall) Nash of 50 years. He also leaves his 3 children: Shannon Nash of Hamburg, Jeff Nash and his wife Lyndsie of Park City, Ron Nash and his wife Allison of Oley; his 4 grandchildren: Casey, Cora, Haven and Cedar; his sister Nancy Keyworth of Newport and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are by the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com). A Celebration of life will be held at a later date preceded by an interment at the Northern NJ Veterans Memorial Cemetery with Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Northern NJ Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -