Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
View Map
Resources
John S. Cittadino Obituary
John S. Cittadino

John S. Cittadino, 81, passed away at his home in Hampton Township, on Monday, March 9, 2020. He was born in Newark and had been a resident of Randolph for over 40 years. John was Boiler Operator with Operating Engineers Local #668, Pharmacia -Peapack and he retired in 2001. He enjoyed hunting in N.Y. State, fishing and vacationing with his grandson Mikey and the family. John also loved animals.

John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Madeline; his two daughters Lisa Bostedo and her husband David of Hampton, Linda Wisniewski and her husband Frank of Hope; three siblings Sal of Wharton, Edward of PA, and Grace Cittadino of FL., and his dear grandson Michael of Hampton.

Visitation 4:00PM - 8:00 PM on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Tuttle Funeral Home 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).

Funeral Service 10:00AM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 also at the funeral home.

Entombment at Somerset Hills Mausoleum, Basking Ridge.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his honor to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice: Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
