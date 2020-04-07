|
|
John T. Douglas
Roxbury - 1951 - 2020
John T. Douglas, 68, of the Kenvil section of Roxbury Township, passed away on Saturday April 4, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center.
Born on July 27, 1951 to the late John Douglas and Sarah (Ball) Douglas in Morristown, John has resided in the Ledgewood area his whole life. He enjoyed going hunting, fishing and bowling.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Eileen (Costa), two sisters, Sandra Sheridan and Mona Lee Gilbert, two sisters-in-law, Christine Adams (Jack) and Marie Fugger (John) and two brothers-in-law, Joseph Costa (Sandra) and Kenneth Costa (Lisa). Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews who just adored "Uncle John".
Out of an abundance of love and due to the recommendation of "social distancing" the family has prudently chosen to hold John's services privately. The family is planning to schedule a public Celebration of John's Life in the future.
Arrangements are entrusted to Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020