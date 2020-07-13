John Tetz
Roxbury Twp. - Mr. John Tetz passed away Wednesday July 9, 2020 from complications of Parkinsons. Residing for 60 years on Mark Lane in Succasunna NJ, John was well known for riding around town on his recumbent bike known as a Velomobile. He is survived by his Brother Richard Tetz, Daughter Jan McAuley and son-in-law Tim, Grandchildren Maggie and Nate McAuley, and Great Grandchildren Connor, Caleb, and Katherine McAuley. His wife of 60 years, Joan Knapp Tetz, passed away in 2016.
John was born in 1932 at the height of the Depression - he was taught to never waste a thing, and learned from an early age how to build and repair the mechanical machinery on the farm. He attended Technical school in Chicago, served in the Signal Corps during the Korean War, and became an Engineer at Bell Labs in the 1960's. He was part of several important developments, including the Telstar Satellite Project.
John had so many interests and passions over the years! He raced his Porsche with the Sports Car Club, took up photography and built his own dark room, created sculpture and jewelry out of stainless steel, and began a love affair with the letter O by creating original wall art and mobiles, all using the basic form of a circle. You can see John's artwork at the Roxbury Library where he has donated those pieces. But of course, he is best known for his crazy looking bikes and promoting Human Powered Vehicles to make our planet a better place!
Due to Covid-19 and John's wishes, there will be no services held - John would have wanted everyone to instead, follow his example and make a difference in this world!
Arrangements are by the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com
).