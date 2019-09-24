|
John (Jack) V. Adams
East Stroudsburg, PA - Jack Adams, 59, of East Stroudsburg PA passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Jack was raised in Boonton NJ and graduated from Boonton High School.
Jack ran a home improvement business for many years. He was an animal lover who took exceptional care of Buddy, his furry companion. His life pleasures included music and attending the Indianapolis 500 car race, an annual tradition he would never miss.
Jack was predeceased by his parents John V. and Gilda Adams. Jack is survived by his loving sisters Barbara Zorn (Mike) and Jane Day (Curt). He also leaves his nephews Michael Zorn (Jenna), Christopher Zorn, Jacob Day (Mariana), Collin Day and niece Bethany Zorn who he cherished as if they were his own. He had many adoring cousins and great niece and nephews.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church, 910 Birch St, Boonton NJ. Interment is private. Arrangements are under the care of Dangler, Lewis and Carey Funeral Home, 312 W. Main Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. Letters of condolence may be posted at
danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 24, 2019