John Victor Farkas Jr. Obituary
John Victor Farkas, Jr.

John Victor Farkas, Jr., 77, passed away at Morristown Memorial Hospital on November 19, 2019. Born in Dover, John was raised in Boonton before moving to Morris Plains.

John worked as carnival worker for Amusements of America headquartered in Florida.

John is survived by his children Brenda Farkas, John Farkas and Melinda Farkas; grandchildren Marcus, RJ and Tyree; his brothers William Farkas (Barbara) and Edward Farkas (Debbie).

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the Dangler, Lewis and Carey Funeral Home, 312 West Main Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. Cremation will be private. Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
