John W. Agront
Dover - John William Agront died on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Vitas Healthcare/Hospice at St. Joseph's Hospital in Wayne following a long illness. He was 55. Born in Denville, he was a graduate of Dover High School and life long resident of Dover.
Mr. Agront was a Sheriff's Officer with the County of Morris prior to retiring.
He was predeceased by his father, Manuel Agront.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Agront; his sister Lisa Wendt and her husband Rich; his brother, Brian Agront and his wife Lisa; three nephews: Alex and Corey Wendt, and Andrew Agront; and his niece: Katrina Agront.
John will be greatly missed by those who loved him and cared for him as his illness progressed, notably, his cousin Luz Ortiz and her family.
A celebration of John's life will be held on a date yet to be determined. Arrangements entrusted to Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home in Rockaway.
Memorial contributions may be made in John's name to: Eva's Village, 393 Main Street, Paterson, NJ 07504 https://www.evasvillage.org or El Primer Paso, 27 Segur Street, Dover, NJ 07801. Condolence messages may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on June 3, 2019