Services
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
20 Keller Ave
Rockaway, NJ 07866
(973) 627-0075
Resources
More Obituaries for John Agront
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Agront


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John W. Agront Obituary
John W. Agront

Dover - John William Agront died on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Vitas Healthcare/Hospice at St. Joseph's Hospital in Wayne following a long illness. He was 55. Born in Denville, he was a graduate of Dover High School and life long resident of Dover.

Mr. Agront was a Sheriff's Officer with the County of Morris prior to retiring.

He was predeceased by his father, Manuel Agront.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Agront; his sister Lisa Wendt and her husband Rich; his brother, Brian Agront and his wife Lisa; three nephews: Alex and Corey Wendt, and Andrew Agront; and his niece: Katrina Agront.

John will be greatly missed by those who loved him and cared for him as his illness progressed, notably, his cousin Luz Ortiz and her family.

A celebration of John's life will be held on a date yet to be determined. Arrangements entrusted to Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home in Rockaway.

Memorial contributions may be made in John's name to: Eva's Village, 393 Main Street, Paterson, NJ 07504 https://www.evasvillage.org or El Primer Paso, 27 Segur Street, Dover, NJ 07801. Condolence messages may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now