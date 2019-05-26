Services
Doyle-Devlin Funeral Home Inc
695 Corliss Ave.
Phillipsburg, NJ 08865
908 454-1361
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
John W. Heintz Obituary
John W. Heintz

White Township - John W. Heintz, 86, of White Township passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital, Warren.

Born May 25, 1932 in Paterson, NJ he was the son of the late John and Margaret (Becraft) Heintz.

He and his wife, the former Kathleen A. Mooney, were married in 1953. John was a General Manager with Service Metal in Rockaway, NJ before retirement. He served in the Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed working on, and fixing, cars; riding motorcycles and in his boat; and tinkering around in his garage. He loved the beach. He really enjoyed making people laugh.

In addition to his loving wife, Kathleen, he is survived by two sons Robert (wife, Dana) of Lopatcong Township and John R. (wife, Susan) of Millville, DE; a daughter Patty Reynolds (husband, Scott) of Cudjoe Key, FL; sister Peggy Heintz; and seven grandchildren, Allison, Clinton, Rachel, Megan, Taylor, Erin and Kaitlyn.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Doyle-Devlin Funeral Home, Inc., 695 Corliss Ave, Phillipsburg, NJ. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.devlinfh.com.

The family requests memorials to the .
Published in Daily Record on May 26, 2019
