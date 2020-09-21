John William Sherrer
John William Sherrer, passed on Saturday, August 29, 2020 after fighting a long illness.
Born on December 30, 1961, he was the son of Carol Barnish Sherrer and James Sherrer, Sr.
His family is originally from Boonton and Montville, NJ.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his partner, Eliot Margolis; brothers, James, Jr. and Michael; sisters, Darlene, Shannon and JoAnna; also eight nieces and nephews and five great nieces and nephews.
Local arrangements in care of the Codey & Mackey Funeral Home of Boonton, please visit www.codeymackeyfh.com
to share a condolence or story with the family.
Graveside services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Washington Street (US 202) in Boonton, NJ on Friday, September 25 th at 1:00 pm.