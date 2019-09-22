Resources
Jose M. Mojica


1947 - 2019
Jose M. Mojica Obituary
Jose M. Mojica

Parsippany - Jose M. Mojica was born on Feb. 8, 1947, in Anasco, Puerto Rico. A Vietnam Veteran, a retired LEO from Morris County Sheriff and lifetime member of the Parsippany American Legion. He impacted every life that came across him and was adored by the community he served and lived. He will forever be missed and never forgotten. Funeral service was held by his closest family members and friends on Saturday Sept. 14th at the Legion.

Thank you for a lifetime of service. May the lord keep you on his side.

Any family member who did not attend service can contact me, Javier Gonzalez, via email ([email protected])
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 22, 2019
