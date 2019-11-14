|
Joseph A. Andes
Hopatcong - Joseph A. Andes of Hopatcong passed away Tuesday November 12, 2019 at home. He was 77.
Born in Wilkes Barre PA, he lived in Stanhope before moving to Hopatcong 41 years ago.
Joseph was a computer technician for MCI in Piscataway.
An Army veteran, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the NRA, the American Legion in Netcong and the in Stanhope.
Beloved husband of Peggy L. (nee: Barron) Andes. Devoted father of Keith Joseph Andes and his wife Juliet and Thomas J. Andes and his wife Jennifer. Loving grandfather of Myalls, Max, Alexandra, Piper and Frankie.
Arrangements are private.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.orR) or to the National Wildlife Federation (www.nwf.org).
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019