Joseph A. Fiori
Morris Twp. - Joseph A. Fiori of Morris Township, NJ, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Born in Clifton, NJ, he was the youngest of five children to parents Andrew and Lucy Fiori.
After graduating from Clifton High School, Joe attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. His studies were interrupted by World War II, during which time he proudly served in the Army Corps of Engineers in Burma. At the conclusion of the war, he returned to RPI to complete his degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was a member of the Rensselaer Society of Engineers, served as president of his junior class and vice-president of his senior class, and was selected to Phalanx, a senior honor society. Joe played football and lacrosse under legendary Hall of Fame coach Ned Harkness, and was listed in Who's Who Among American Colleges and Universities. He was an avid New York Rangers, Giants and Yankees fan.
After graduating, Joe joined R. M. Murdock Co., Inc. where he worked for fifty years before retiring.
Joe had many hobbies, including skiing, traveling and going to operas with his wife, Maryann. His early love of music turned in to a life long hobby of Barbershop singing, which led to performances at Carnegie Hall with The Dapper Dans of Harmony and The Big Apple Chorus. He also sang baritone in several barbershop quartets, most notably, The Gondolaires.
Of course, Joe was a permanent fixture at his children's sporting events, and could often be seen lining the athletic fields at Villa Walsh Academy. He enjoyed working on his ancient machines, especially with his grandson Louis. Above all, Joe loved his family. He was a proud father, grandfather, brother and uncle.
Joe was predeceased by his brother Anthony, his sisters Madeline Balasso, Sylvia Mancin and Dora Hagerman, and nephew Andrew Fiori.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Maryann; cherished children Maria Fiori Samara, Andrew Fiori and Elizabeth Fiori; grandson Louis Samara III and many loving nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass and celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to: tunnel2towers.org or garysinisefoundation.org. Arrangements are by the Doyle Funeral Home, Morristown, NJ.
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.