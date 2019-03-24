|
Joseph A. Rolio Jr.
Cincinnati, OH - Joseph A. Rolio Jr., born March 2, 1928 in Morristown, NJ, moving to Delaware in retirement, then to Cincinnati, OH in 2015. He passed away on March 13, 2019 at age 91. He attended Morristown High School and Newark College of Engineering. He was in the US Navy for two years and served in the Pacific theatre. He was a bricklayer, builder of homes, and worked for the Morris County Park Commission, Florham Park, NJ. Joseph was a member of International Union BAC Locals 4 & 5, Bordentown, NJ, the Humane Engine Company 2, Morristown, NJ, Life member of New Jersey State Firemen's Association, New Jersey Exempt Firemen's Association and Morristown Exempt Firemen's Association, a member of American Legion Post 59, Morristown and served in the Junior and Senior Drum Corps in 1950, and member of American Legion Post 0017, Lewes, Delaware, a member of VFW Post 3401, Morris Plains, NJ, A member of Parsippany (NJ) Elks Lodge #2078, and Cape Henlopen Elks Lodge No. 2540 in Delaware, Morristown Columbian Club for more than 60 years, a member of Assumption Church, Morristown, NJ and St. Vincent Ferrer Parish Church, Cincinnati, OH. He is survived by his wife, Mary Bitondo, of 66 years, son Joseph A. Rolio III, Parsippany, NJ, daughters Laura Lucas, Cincinnati, and Audrey Rolio, Cape Elizabeth, ME, son-in-law Philip Lucas, Karl Linderoth and Rose Winters. Four grandchildren; Jonathan Lucas, Idaho, Annabel Lucas, Chicago, James Stebbins and Celia Linderoth, Maine, many nephews and nieces. His sisters, Terese McCann and Frances Underhill predeceased him. Mass of Christian Burial and Interment will be private. Donations may be made to Humane Engine Company 2, Morristown NJ, or . Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 24, 2019